Only four Democratic candidates have served in the armed services
Served in the Navy Reserve
Serves in the Hawaii Army National Guard
WITHDRAWN
Served in the United States Marine Corps
Served in the United States Navy
The vast majority of U.S. presidents came to office as veterans, which included service in state militias and the National Guard. Several presidents were prominent military generals, including George Washington, the commander of the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War; Ulysses S. Grant, who commanded the Union troops during the Civil War; and Dwight D. Eisenhower, who led the U.S. Army during World War II. Following the Civil War, a series of veterans, all who fought for the Union, served as president, while the First and Second World Wars brought in another wave of veteran presidents. Recent presidents have had considerably less military experience with Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Donald Trump never serving in the armed forces, and George W. Bush serving in the Air National Guard but never seeing combat.
16 Democratic candidates have served in Congress. (Eight in the Senate, 10 in the House, and two in both chambers.)
Senator, Colorado
Former Senator, Delaware
Senator, New Jersey
Former U.S. Representative, Maryland
U.S. Representative, Hawaii
WITHDRAWN
U.S. Representative and Senator, New York
Senator, California
WITHDRAWN
Former U.S. Representative, Washington
Senator, Minnesota
WITHDRAWN
U.S. Representative, Massachusetts
Former U.S. Representative, Texas
U.S. Representative, Ohio
Senator, Vermont
Former U.S. Representative, Pennsylvania
WITHDRAWN
U.S. Representative, California
Senator, Massachusetts
Just over half of all U.S. presidents have served in Congress, either in the House, Senate or both. Being a member of Congress has been a popular profession for aspiring presidents since the time of James Madison and through the modern era. The most recent Congress member to win the presidency was Barack Obama, who served in the Senate from 2005-2008.
Congress member is the most common occupation for the current Democratic candidates running for president, with more than two-thirds of them having served in the chamber.
3 Democratic candidates have led their home states
Governor of Montana
WITHDRAWN
Former governor of Colorado
WITHDRAWN
Governor of Washington state
More than a third of all presidents have served as a state governor, gaining experience in how to run a government bureaucracy and interact with a legislature. The first governor to win the White House was Thomas Jefferson from the state of Virginia, who took office in 1801. In recent years, it has become even more common for a governor to become president, with four out of the past seven presidents hailing from their state’s top executive position: Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.
7 Democratic candidates are either current or former city mayors
Mayor of Newark, New Jersey, 2006-2013
Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, since 2012
Mayor of San Antonio, Texas, 2009-2014
WITHDRAWN
Mayor of New York City, since 2014
WITHDRAWN
Mayor of Denver, Colorado, 2003-2011
Mayor of Miramar, Florida, since 2015
Mayor of Burlington, Vermont, 1981-1989
Only three previous presidents have also served as a mayor, and none of them went directly from the mayor’s office to the White House. Andrew Johnson was mayor of Greeneville, Tennessee; Grover Cleveland served as mayor of Buffalo, New York; and Calvin Coolidge led the city of Northampton, Massachusetts. All of them went on to serve as state governors before becoming president.
The Democratic candidates who have served as mayor have presided over cities of varying sizes, ranging from Burlington, Vermont (population 42,000), where Bernie Sanders was mayor from 1981-1989, to New York City (population 8.6 million), where Bill de Blasio is the current mayor.
Biden is the only candidate who has served as VP
Of the 14 vice presidents who assumed the presidency, eight of them did so because of the death of a president, while one of them (Gerald Ford) took office after the resignation of a president (Richard Nixon). While having served as vice president is generally seen as an asset to winning a presidential election, several recent vice presidents were unable to capture the White House, including Bill Clinton’s vice president, Al Gore, and Jimmy Carter’s vice president, Walter Mondale. Former Vice President Joe Biden, who served under Barack Obama, is trying to capture the presidency after waiting out a term. The only other person to do this is Richard Nixon, who served as Dwight D. Eisenhower’s vice president from 1953-1961 but did not win the presidency until 1968.
Castro is the only Democratic candidate to serve as a Cabinet secretary
Of the eight presidents who served as Cabinet secretaries, six of them served as secretary of state, including the nation’s first Secretary of State Thomas Jefferson. In the early 1800s, the position was considered a launching pad to the presidency, but after James Buchanan was secretary of state from 1845 to 1849 and later assumed the presidency, no other president has served in both roles. Nowadays, Cabinet positions are no longer seen as a pathway to the presidency, with only two other Cabinet secretaries – Taft who was secretary of war and Hoover who served as commerce secretary – ever assuming the presidency.
Democratic candidate Julian Castro was secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Barack Obama.
3 Democratic candidates have no elected experience
Of the six presidents who have no previous political experience, three of them were military generals: Zachary Taylor, Ulysses S. Grant and Dwight D. Eisenhower. Herbert Hoover was a mining engineer who made millions while William Howard Taft was an attorney and judge who, after his presidency, became a Supreme Court justice. The most recent president who never held a publicity elected office prior to entering the White House is Donald Trump, a billionaire businessman.
Of the current Democratic candidates, three have no political experience: businessmen Tom Steyer and Andrew Yang, and Marianne Williamson, author of a dozen self-help and spiritually focused books.
In the early days of the country, Virginia produced the most presidents with the first four out of five presidents hailing from the state. However throughout U.S. history, New York claims the most presidents at seven, including current president Donald Trump, while Ohio follows with six presidents. Not every state can claim a president; only 18 states have been home to a commander in chief. While there are various ways to calculate a president’s home state, including by birthplace or longest state of residence, in this graphic, the home state is determined as the one with which the president is most affiliated.
The Democratic candidates hail from 10 different states, with the most coming from New York (de Blasio, Gillibrand, Steyer, and Yang) and California (Harris, Swalwell and Williamson). Several of the candidates are from states that have never produced a president, including Montana (Bullock), Vermont (Sanders), and Delaware (Biden).
|State
|Presidents
|Candidates
|New York
|7
|4
|Ohio
|6
|1
|Virginia
|5
|1
|Massachusetts
|4
|2
|California
|3
|3
|Texas
|3
|2
|Tennessee
|3
|0
|Illinois
|3
|0
Washington
1789
Adams
1797
Jefferson
1801
Madison
1809
Monroe
1817
J. Q. Adams
1825
Jackson
1829
Van Buren
1837
Harrison
1841
Tyler
1841
Polk
1845
Taylor
1849
Fillmore
1850
Pierce
1853
Buchanan
1857
Lincoln
1861
Johnson
1865
Grant
1869
Hayes
1877
Garfield
1881
Arthur
1881
Cleveland
1885, 1893
Harrison
1889
McKinley
1897
T. Roosevelt
1901
Taft
1909
Wilson
1913
Harding
1921
Coolidge
1923
Hoover
1929
F. Roosevelt
1933
Truman
1945
Eisenhower
1953
Kennedy
1961
Johnson
1963
Nixon
1969
Ford
1974
Carter
1977
Reagan
1981
Bush
1989
Clinton
1993
W. Bush
2001
Obama
2009
Trump
2017
???