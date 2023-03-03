China’s Global Footprint

Belt, Road and Beyond

This year is the 10th anniversary of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). First launched by President Xi Jinping in 2013, China has since poured billions of dollars into infrastructure projects in countries around the world. But with its name echoing the ancient Silk Road, a network of routes linking China to foreign trade and cultural centers, Beijing's BRI ambitions also go beyond infrastructure projects to include education, health and other sectors.

Past, Present and Future

For about two decades, China has been funding development projects across the globe. An uptick in spending happened in 2013, with Chinese leader Xi Jinping proposing the creation of what China called the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, a land and sea initiative. This concept has evolved over the last 10 years into what is now known as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Observers say China's strategy to globalize may be entering a new phase.

Infrastructure

Jakarta, Indonesia

Fear, Hope, Disappointment Linked to Indonesia-China Rail Project

High-speed rail project derails the lives of residents who live near a construction site while providing the promise of a better quality of life for others.

Quito, Ecuador

Controversy in Ecuador’s Largest China-Built Infrastructure Project

From cracks to erosion, Ecuador’s largest hydroelectric power plant faces internal and external challenges.

Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok the Center of China’s Big Train Ambition for ASEAN

China is backing a plan to run high-speed trains from Kunming to Singapore with the hub in Thailand, but Thai opinions are divided on the need and delivery of the multibillion-dollar project.

Education

Mosul, Iraq

Questions Arise as China Constructs Thousands of Schools

War-devastated Iraq is relying on foreign nations to help rebuild its education infrastructure, including China.

Cape Town, South Africa

Education Part of China’s Belt and Road Push in Africa

Chinese soft power in Africa isn’t just about laying down bricks and mortar, it’s through language, culture and Chinese ideology, analysts say.

By the numbers

     

Highlights in China's Development Spending

Highlights in China's Development Spending

China's influence continues to grow through global development and its Belt and Road Initiative. So what's next?

China Sends Scientists to Key Arctic Outposts After Research Setbacks

After lengthy absences, Chinese scientists paid visits to outposts in Norway and Iceland, arctic researchers tell VOA.

Despite Skepticism, China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway Deal Chugs Forward

After two decades, plans are in motion for a railway from China to Europe that runs through Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Beyond Belt and Road

Top 10 Recipients

Top 10 Recipients

Between 2000 - 2017, these countries received the most developmental support from China.

Source: AidData Global Chinese Development Finance Dataset, Version 2.0

About the project

This year marks the 10th anniversary of China’s Belt and Road Initiative. First launched by President Xi Jinping in 2013, it draws from the idea of the ancient Silk Road, a network of routes where people traveled for trade and cultural exchanges. China’s 21st century iteration of the BRI aims for connectivity by land and sea to Asia, Europe, Africa, Latin America and beyond. This special project looks at the successes and challenges of the BRI and what they could mean for its future.

Project credits

Special thank you to VOA Indonesia and Voz de América for contributing to this project. Dedicated journalists from around the world have also made this project possible.