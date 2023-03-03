China’s Global Footprint

For about two decades, China has been funding development projects across the globe. An uptick in spending happened in 2013, with Chinese leader Xi Jinping proposing the creation of what China called the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, a land and sea initiative. This concept has evolved over the last 10 years into what is now known as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Observers say China's strategy to globalize may be entering a new phase. Watch the video
High-speed rail project derails the lives of residents who live near a construction site while providing the promise of a better quality of life for others.
From cracks to erosion, Ecuador’s largest hydroelectric power plant faces internal and external challenges.
War-devastated Iraq is relying on foreign nations to help rebuild its education infrastructure, including China.
After lengthy absences, Chinese scientists paid visits to outposts in Norway and Iceland, arctic researchers tell VOA.
After two decades, plans are in motion for a railway from China to Europe that runs through Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan
