Beyond Belt and Road

ဒေတာအချက်အလက်များ အကြောင်း

ဗာဂျီးနီးယားပြည်နယ် ဝီလျံဘာဂ် (Williamsburg) မြို့ ရှိ ဝီလျံနှင့် မာရီ (William & Mary) အစိုးရ သုတေသနတက္ကသိုလ်မှ သုတေသီအဖွဲ့တစ်ဖွဲ့သည် တရုတ်နိုင်ငံ၏ ပြည်ပဖွံ့ဖြိုးရေး စီမံကိန်း အတွက် ငွေကြေးထောက်ပံ့မှုကို ခြေရာခံရန် AidData ကို တည်ထောင်ခဲ့သည်။ ဤအချက်အလက် ဒေတာဘေ့စ်သည် ၎င်း၏ အမျိုးအစားတွင် အပြည့်စုံဆုံးဖြစ်ရန် ကြိုးပမ်းထားပြီး ၂၀၀၀-၂၀၁၇ ခုနှစ်များအတွင်း ဝင်ငွေနည်း သို့မဟုတ် အလယ်အလတ်ရှိသည့် နိုင်ငံအများစုတွင် အစိုးရနှင့် နိုင်ငံပိုင်စီးပွားရေးလုပ်ငန်းများ၏ ငွေကြေး သို့မဟုတ် အလားသဏ္ဍာန် ပံ့ပိုးကူညီမှုများမှ အကျိုးအမြတ်ရရှိသည့် စီမံကိန်းများ ပါဝင်သည် ။ ဒေတာဘေ့စ်သည် စီမံကိန်းပေါင်း ၁၃,၄၂၇ ၏ ငွေကြေးဆိုင်ရာများ၊ လုပ်ငန်းလည်ပတ်မှုနှင့် ဒေသ ပထဝီဝင်ဆိုင်ရာ အချက်အလက်များကို အသေးစိတ် မှတ်တမ်းပြုစု ထားပြီး အကိုးအကား အရင်းအမြစ်ပေါင်း ၉၁,၀၀၀ ကျော်ကို အခြေခံထားသည်။ ဝီလျံနှင့် မာရီ (William & Mary) ၏ ယခုလို သုတေသနပြု အချက်အလက် မှတ်တမ်းတင် ပြုစုခြင်း အတွက် ရန်ပုံငွေကို အစိုးရ၊ ပုဂ္ဂလိကနှင့် နိုင်ငံပိုင် ဖောင်ဒေးရှင်းများမှ ရရှိပါသည်။

ဒေတာဘေ့စ်ရှိ အမေရိကန် ဒေါ်လာပမာဏအားလုံးကို ၂၀၁၇ ခုနှစ်၏ ငွေကြေး တန်ဖိုး ကို ငွေကြေးဖောင်းပွမှုနှင့် ချိန်ညှိ စာရင်းပြုစုထားသောကြောင့် စီမံကိန်းများကို အချိန်နှင့်အမျှ နှိုင်းယှဉ်နိုင်သည်။ ကုန်ကျစရိတ် သုညဒေါ်လာအဖြစ် စာရင်းသွင်းထားသော စီမံကိန်းများမှာ တွက်ချက် ဆုံးဖြတ်ရခက်ခဲသော ငွေကြေးတန်ဖိုးတစ်ခု ဖြစ်ပြီး ၎င်းတွင် လှူဒါန်းမှုနှင့် အလားသဏ္ဍာန်တူသော ပံ့ပိုးမှုများ ၊ နည်းပညာအကူအညီ၊ ပညာသင်ဆုများနှင့် သင်တန်းပို့ချခြင်းများ ပါဝင်ပါသည်။ ဗွီအိုအေ အမေရိကန်အသံသည် ဆိုင်းငံ့ထားသော စီမံကိန်းများနှင့် ရပ်ဆိုင်းထားသော စီမံကိန်းများကို အချက်အလက်မှတ်တမ်း ဒေတာအတွဲမှ ဖယ်ထုတ်ထားသည်။





ဤစီမံကိန်းတွင် ပါဝင်သူများ

စီမံကိန်းညှိနှိုင်းရေးမှူး: အဲလစ်ဇဘက် လီး (Elizabeth Lee)

အဲလစ်ဇဘက် လီး (Elizabeth Lee) စာရေးသူနှင့် သုတေသီ: မက်ဂန် ဒူဇာ (Megan Duzor)

မက်ဂန် ဒူဇာ (Megan Duzor) ဒီဇိုင်းရေးဆွဲသူနှင့် တည်ဆောက်သူ: ဘရိုင်ယန် ဝီလျံဆမ် (Brian Williamson)

ဘရိုင်ယန် ဝီလျံဆမ် (Brian Williamson) ကွန်ရက်ဝဘက်ဆိုက် ရေးဆွဲသူ: အက်ဒင် ဘစ်လဂျစ် (Edin Beslagic)

အက်ဒင် ဘစ်လဂျစ် (Edin Beslagic) အယ်ဒီတာ: ရှရွန်ရှဟစ်ဒ် (Sharon Shahid)

About the Data

A team of researchers at William & Mary, a public research university in Williamsburg, Virginia, built AidData to track China’s financing of its overseas development projects. The database seeks to be the most comprehensive of its kind, and includes projects between 2000-2017 in mostly low- or middle-income countries that benefit from financial or in-kind support from divisions of China’s government and state-owned enterprises. The database provides detailed financial, operational, and geographic information on 13,427 projects, and is based on over 91,000 sources. Funding for the William & Mary dataset comes from governmental, private and public foundations.

All U.S. dollar amounts in the database are listed in inflation-adjusted 2017 values so that projects can be compared over time. Projects listed as costing zero dollars have a financial value that is difficult to determine and include in-kind donations, technical assistance, scholarships and training activities. VOA excluded suspended and canceled projects from the dataset.





Project credits