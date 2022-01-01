Confronting ‘Morality’

In September 2022, Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian, died while in custody of the Gasht-e-Ershad, Iran’s morality police.
She was taken into custody on September 13 for “inappropriate attire” and died three days later after falling into a coma.
Her death sparked the largest protests Iran has seen in decades, with women removing their hijabs and cutting their hair in defiance.
Generations of Iranian women are speaking out about the impact repression has had on them and their families.
