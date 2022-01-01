Confronting ‘Morality’

In September 2022, Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian, died while in custody of the Gasht-e-Ershad, Iran’s morality police.

She was taken into custody on September 13 for “inappropriate attire” and died three days later after falling into a coma.

Her death sparked the largest protests Iran has seen in decades, with women removing their hijabs and cutting their hair in defiance.