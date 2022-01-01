comics journalism

Confronting ‘Morality’

Five women share their stories of grief, survival and resistance under the Islamic Republic

Part 4: Elnaz's story

Black Market Netflix and White Wednesdays

Growing up, VHS videos helped Elnaz Sarbar Boczek learn English and offered her a window to a world outside of Iran. Read her story

Nilu

“There’s never any knowing what sparks a revolution. It’s just, enough loss. Enough torture. Enough abuse.”

Sahar

“One by one they would call us to the room and show us the video that they took from us.”

M.S.

“They put me into custody and held me there for the night. There was a woman there that I’ll never forget.”

Elnaz

“That’s how I learned a bit of English and how I learned about many things that I could not say in society.”

Zhina

“I shaved my hair the first day of the protests…. Can you imagine someone’s hair could be a reason for their death?”

About this series

In September 2022, Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian, died while in custody of the Gasht-e-Ershad, Iran’s morality police.

She was taken into custody on September 13 for “inappropriate attire” and died three days later after falling into a coma.

Her death sparked the largest protests Iran has seen in decades, with women removing their hijabs and cutting their hair in defiance.

Generations of Iranian women are speaking out about the impact repression has had on them and their families.

Project Credits

Elizabeth Walsh
Lead Reporter and Writer
Brian Williamson
Illustrator and Designer
Yass Monem
Executive Producer
Mia Bush
Editor
Sharon Shahid
Editor

Translation

Najibullah Ahmadyar
Dari
VOA Persian
Persian
Arif Osmanzoi
Pashto

Additional Reporting

Halan Akoiy
Alex Gendler
Heather Murdock
Julie Taboh

Special Thanks

Masih Alinejad
John Featherly
Rozita Irandoost
Arash Sigarchi
Ihar Tsikhanenka