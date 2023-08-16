Life Under The Taliban A Tale of Two Eras

The Taliban’s capture of Kabul in 2021 marks the second time the extremist group has held power in Afghanistan. They first ruled the country from 1996 to 2001. Yet then and now, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, as the Taliban call their government, has struggled to gain diplomatic recognition from the international community.

Then

After having established their base of operations in Kandahar, the Taliban first captured Kabul in September 1996. But they never managed to take over the entire country.

The northeastern regions remained under the control of a coalition of anti-Taliban fighters. This government, officially known as the Islamic State of Afghanistan, would retain official recognition by the United Nations and most member states until the Taliban was toppled in 2001.

There were exceptions. The first Taliban government, led by Mullah Omar, was officially recognized by Pakistan, whose intelligence services had been one of the group’s main sponsors, as well as the United Arab Emirates, which later withdrew its recognition following the September 11, 2001, attacks on the United States. Saudi Arabia had also granted recognition but withdrew its diplomats and suspended relations in 1998 due to Omar’s refusal to expel Osama bin Laden, by then an avowed enemy of the Saudi monarchy.

For their own part, the Taliban recognized the secessionist Chechen Republic of Ichkeria, which returned the favor before its rebellion was crushed by Russia.

Meanwhile, neighboring Turkmenistan provided unofficial support to the Taliban and helped coordinate humanitarian aid. Taliban leadership generally refused to meet with non-Muslim foreign representatives. Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Lu Shulin became the first to do so in November 2000.

Now

In many ways, the Taliban’s return to power was more successful, having captured almost all of the 34 provinces before moving into Kabul largely unopposed in August 2021.

In many ways, the Taliban’s return to power was more successful, having captured almost all of the 34 provinces before moving into Kabul largely unopposed in August 2021.

The anti-Taliban National Resistance Front, or NRF, was able to hold out in Panjshir for another month before the Taliban captured the northeastern province in September 2021. Although former Vice President Amrullah Saleh declared himself interim president, he was forced to flee to Tajikistan shortly after. The NRF and several other groups claim to maintain an armed resistance, but so far have not managed to form a unified front or attract substantial foreign support.

Russia and Iran supported the Taliban for years before the Taliban’s takeover, but their relations with the new government have since soured. As of August 2023, no country has yet formally recognized the Islamic Emirate.

But many countries have unofficially established diplomatic relations by turning over embassies and consulates to Taliban authorities and accrediting Taliban-appointed diplomats. In May 2023, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid reported that Afghanistan had sent diplomats to at least 14 countries.

While the Taliban still have not gained official recognition after two years in power, most of the world’s governments have taken a pragmatic approach of engaging with them as the country’s de facto government. How this diplomacy proceeds will depend on many factors, including whether the Taliban move forward on their promises regarding human rights and the formation of an inclusive government.