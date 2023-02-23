A Year of War in Ukraine

At the start of the war, Ukraine defied many Western intelligence assessments that predicted a quick Russian victory. Ukrainian forces held off an assault on its capital, Kyiv, and forced Russia to change its focus to the eastern part of the country.

Now the two sides are mired in battle in parts of the east and south, with Ukraine's Western allies investing billions of dollars into military aid — including sophisticated weaponry — to support Kyiv, while Russia has been amassing resources and troops to the front lines.

A year into the war, there are signs that the fighting could drag on for much longer. Russia has not wavered from its goal to capture eastern Ukraine, while Kyiv has rejected any settlement that would allow its territories captured during the war to remain under Russian occupation.

The war has taken a huge toll in terms of lives lost, homes destroyed, and residents uprooted. Millions of Ukrainians have fled their country, leading to the greatest refugee exodus in Europe since World War II.

While Ukraine and Russia have closely guarded casualty figures, estimates put the number of dead and wounded soldiers from both countries in the tens of thousands, with tens of thousands more civilians killed in Ukraine.

The war has devastated Ukraine's economy, caused an economic downturn in Russia, and had ripple effects on the world economy, including contributing to a global rise in food and energy costs. European energy markets have been fundamentally changed by the war, with much of Europe moving away from Russian coal, oil and gas imports.