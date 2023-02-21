Russia's Ukraine War Rattles Energy Sector, But Not How Moscow Wants

Sanctions

After Russia invaded Ukraine, Europe made the painful decision to sanction Moscow's energy exports. Russia then tightened the valves on its gas pipelines.

That left Europe scrambling to fill a big energy gap.

To make matters worse, the most severe drought in centuries dried up hydropower. And nearly half of France's nuclear plants were powered down for emergency maintenance.

Europe had a dilemma. The continent has ambitious goals to cut greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change. How much would it have to rely on fossil fuels to make up for Russian gas?

Operators fired up 26 coal-fired power plants that had been offline or scheduled to close.

Europe rushed into service several new facilities to import liquefied natural gas, or LNG. More are planned or under construction. In the next few years, LNG capacity will increase by about half.