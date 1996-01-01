30 Years of Olympic Medals

Paris Olympics involve over 10,000 athletes from over 200 countries and some Olympic teams will bring their own airconditioning units to Paris, undermining the French efforts to cut carbon emissions. Sports analysts project that the United States will take home the most medals, but that China is in a close race to win the most gold medals .

The regional authorities have spent $1.5 billion dollars cleaning up the Seine River in hopes of using it as a venue for swimming events. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo planned to swim the river ahead of the games but postponed the event for a month .

The 2024 Summer Olympics are taking place in Paris amidst frenzy of environmental, political and competitive activity.

Explore how various countries have performed in the past 15 Olympics.

Click on a country below to expand a table of medals throughout the years.

Notes

The Olympic Committee team names used on this page are sourced directly from the International Olympic Committee (IOC). VOA uses their exact wording for accuracy and consistency.

TPE (Chinese Taipei): agreement between Taipei and Beijing allows Taiwanese teams to compete internationally only if they don't use the name — or flag — of Taiwan.

Russia: Olympic medal data listed on this page is a reflection of historic data prior to IOC sanctioning.

Belarus: Olympic medal data listed on this page is a reflection of historic data prior to IOC sanctioning.

OAR: Russian athletes competing under the Olympic flag as independent Olympic athletes from Russia.

ROC: Russian athletes competing under the Olympic flag as individuals without representing their country.

IOA: Kuwaiti athletes competing under the Olympic flag as independent athletes.