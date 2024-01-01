Olympic Flags Game

VOA

There are over 200 National Olympic Committees that can participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. Some of their flags are very recognizable, some have changed in recent years, and others may be unfamiliar to you.

To play, click or tap on the countries that match the flags below. Keep playing until you finish the entire deck. Easy mode contains 30 rounds of top-performing teams, intermediate mode 55 rounds, and hard mode contains all remaining teams.

How many Olympic flags can you recognize?

Notes

The Olympic Committee team names used on this page are sourced directly from the International Olympic Committee (IOC). VOA uses their exact wording for accuracy and consistency.

TPE (Chinese Taipei): agreement between Taipei and Beijing allows Taiwanese teams to compete internationally only if they don't use the name — or flag — of Taiwan.

AIN (Individual Neutral Athletes): consist of qualified individual athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport without representing their country.

Credits/Sources

Edin Beslagic & Stephen Mekosh
Web Design and Development
IOC (International Olympic Committee)
Team Rosters and Data

