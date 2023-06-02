With Nazi Germany backed into a corner, the end of the second World War is finally in sight. But what will liberated Europe look like? Can Stalin be trusted? And will America’s new superweapon be needed to end the conflict with Japan? Episode 1: The Last World War The Last World War

It’s the 1940s, and millions of people have perished in World War II. Hopeful to end the war quickly, the United States, Great Britain, and the Soviet Union (USSR) have worked together in an alliance. Episode 1 looks at the interactions between these nations’ leaders as the last world war comes to an end. You'll also learn how one bomb test changed everything.

U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill, and the USSR’s leader, Josef Stalin, meet to discuss strategy in early 1945. This is known as the Yalta Conference. The heads of state and their entourages stay in abandoned palaces with bed bugs, lice and only 9 working toilets. They discuss Japan, Poland, and the Nazis.

Can you guess who made fun of whom? And who was grateful for the whisky?

Roosevelt returns home, optimistic about the alliance with Stalin and Churchill. But soon after the conference, he dies, and the delicate relationship is now in the hands of his vice president, Harry S. Truman.

When Truman becomes president of America, he learns that Roosevelt had started a secret atomic bomb program called the Manhattan Project.

After Germany was defeated in 1945, Stalin and Churchill meet up in Potsdam, Germany, this time with Truman instead of Roosevelt. The leaders celebrate their defeat of the Nazis with champagne. Truman receives a message from his military about the first successful atomic bomb test. He shares a few details with Stalin, who already knows about it. How did Stalin know about the weapon, and how did he react?

The U.S. attacks Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan with atomic bombs in 1945. Japan’s Emperor Hirohito surrenders soon after. Then the Soviet Union begins developing its own bombs.

